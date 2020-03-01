Man City players react to winning the Carabao Cup (tweets and photos)

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a third successive season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley this afternoon.

Goals from Rodri and Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola’s side in charge of the final.

Mbwana Samatta headed in just before half-time to put the Villans back in contention, but City held on to lift the trophy.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to celebrate winning the cup. Here’s what they had to say.