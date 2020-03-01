Man City players react to winning the Carabao Cup (tweets and photos)
Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a third successive season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley this afternoon.
Goals from Rodri and Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola’s side in charge of the final.
Mbwana Samatta headed in just before half-time to put the Villans back in contention, but City held on to lift the trophy.
After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to celebrate winning the cup. Here’s what they had to say.
ISSA LOT 🏆🏆🏆 #thirdinarow pic.twitter.com/w3AetV12kd— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 1, 2020
2012: I was an 11yr old city fan watching Aguero win us our first Prem title
2020: pic.twitter.com/Loir9DLP61— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 1, 2020
🏆 2016 ➕ 🏆 2018 ➕ 🏆 2019 ➕ 🏆 2020— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) March 1, 2020
#CarabaoCup #ManchesterCity 💪🏻👊🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/FUUObymRQe
3 in a row!! 🔵🔵 @Carabao_Cup 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0zUc2SOxQ0— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) March 1, 2020
🏆🥇 @mancity #carabaocup pic.twitter.com/VkKpn1pNdc— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) March 1, 2020
Three in a row 🏆🏆🏆 #CarabaoCup #CmonCity @gabrieljesus33 @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/c8xQkzKKZQ— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 1, 2020
Make that 3 🏆 (sorry Raz 🥴) #alhamdulillah 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/wEvchfbb5U— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) March 1, 2020