Man Utd captain Harry Maguire misses Derby clash through injury

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been ruled out of this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Derby County.

The England international took to social media to confirm his absence was due to injury. He said he was working hard to get fit, but did not give any information about the nature of his injury or how long he expects to be sidelined.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Disappointed to miss out through injury – Working hard to get fit ASAP. Good luck to the lads.”

Maguire will now be a doubt for a different sort of derby – this weekend’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Red Devils then face Champions League qualification rivals Tottenham Hotspur between the two legs of their Europa League last-16 tie against LASK.

Maguire has been ever-present in the Premier League this season and a key figure at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.