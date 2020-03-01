Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw at Everton (tweets and photos)

Manchester United’s hopes of breaking into the top four were dealt a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Red Devils were unable to capitalise on fourth-placed Chelsea dropping points against Bournemouth yesterday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees the lead inside three minutes after a howler from United keeper David De Gea.

In-form January signing Bruno Fernandes equalised after 31 minutes. But United were unable to find the net again, and it was the hosts who had an injury time goal ruled out by VAR.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Not the result we wanted but shown great spirit to fight back after going behind so early. Keep improving and building. Thanks for your support. 🔴❤️💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Z6nmW3gNWy — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 1, 2020