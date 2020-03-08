Skip to main content

Man Utd players react to derby win over Man City (tweets and photos)

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over neighbours Manchester City in this afternoon’s derby clash at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial’s first-half goal gave United the lead. Midfielder Scott McTominay made sure of the result with an injury time goal. Both goals were the results of errors by City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Red Devils’ win leaves rivals Liverpool just two wins away from being crowned champions.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory. Here’s what they had to say.

Man Utd in my blood 🩸🥶 Special feeling ❤️

