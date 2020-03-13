Man Utd players react to thrashing LASK (tweets and photos)

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals after a comprehensive 0-5 away win over Austrian side LASK in yesterday’s last-16 first leg.

Odion Ighalo’s wonder goal, followed by strikes from Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira saw the Red Devils cruise to victory.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match, which was played behind closed doors.

Here’s what they had to say.

Find someone that loves you the way @ighalojude loves me. 😂🙌🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/bpnn1IYGIV — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 12, 2020

We missed the fans tonight but played strong as a team to give a good result for you. A positive move forward to the quarter-finals and a continued focus for the next game! #MUFC ❤️🙏🏾🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/K037bOqguj — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 12, 2020