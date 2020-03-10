Man Utd single out unlikely player for praise

Manchester United have been lavishing praise on an unexpected player.

The club’s official Twitter account has single out defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic for an appreciation tweet.

While Anthony Martial is the toast of the town (or the red half of the town, at least) following his significant role in the derby win over Manchester City last weekend; Odion Ighalo has been finding the net regularly in his first few games for the club; and Mason Greenwood is continuing to impress, United have been keen to point to Matic’s involvement.

Hindered by injuries, the 31-year-old former Chelsea midfielder hasn’t always reached the heights of his Stamford Bridge career since joining United in 2017.

But the Red Devils were keen to point out that, of the 20 Premier League games Matic has started this season, they have kept clean sheets in 14 matches.

The most recent of those came in the 2-0 win over City.

Matic has recently agreed a new contract at Old Trafford and looks set to be a key part of the United midfield over the coming season.