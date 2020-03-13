Man Utd star urges fans to do his goal celebration to beat coronavirus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has urged his fans to reenact his dab goal celebration in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Health experts advise people to cough or sneeze into their bent elbow if they do not have a tissue to hand.

Pogba has put his own spin on that by telling people to dab when they cough or sneeze.

On a side note, the France international used a photo of him in his national team kit for the post, rather than a United kit. He has not played for the Red Devils since September due to an ankle injury.