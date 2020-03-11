Man Utd trio miss training ahead of LASK game

Manchester United players Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were all absent from training in their club’s final session before tomorrow’s Europa League game against LASK.

The Red Devils were in action at Carrington this morning as they prepare to fly to Austria to play their last-16 first leg behind closed doors.

Dalot, Lingard and Martial’s involvement is in serious doubt after they missed the session.

Martial suffered a nasty gash to his leg after colliding with the woodwork during last weekend’s derby win over Manchester City, so that is the probable reason for his absence. He shared a photo of his injury on social media after the City game.

Dalot reported for duty this morning but went home after just 15 minutes, which suggests he might be suffering with illness.

Lingard was also at Carrington today, but not wearing training gear.

Long-term absentees Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Lee Grant also missed this morning’s session.