Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the month for February

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for February.

The former Sporting Lisbon scooped the honour for his first full month in English football.

Fernandes impressed on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, bagged an assist in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, then finished the month with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.

He told the Premier League: “Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Man Utd, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career.

“When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn’t matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal’s worth.

“I’m happy with my start, but from now I need to give more, to be better.”

Fernandes saw off competition from Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wolves’ Matt Doherty and Burnley’s Nick Pope to be named player of the month.