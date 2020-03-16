Mason Mount reminded of his responsibilities after ditching self-isolation for kickabout with Declan Rice

Chelsea have reminded attacking midfielder Mason Mount of his responsibilities after he left self-isolation for a kickabout with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Mount and his Blues team-mates are all supposed to be staying in their own homes after colleague Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

But England international Mount was pictured playing football with boyhood friend Rice in a park over the weekend.

The pair and a small group of friends met to play at Trent Park Football centre, near Barnet, on Sunday.

There had initially been speculation that Mount could face a fine for breaching self-isolation instructions. But he appears to have escaped with a slap on the wrist after the BBC reported that the club had opted to remind the homegrown star of his responsibilities.

Chelsea’s players have been self-isolating and the club’s Cobham training ground closed since Hudson-Odoi’s diagnosis was confirmed late on Thursday evening.