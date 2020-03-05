Mesut Ozil invests in former Arsenal physios’ business

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has announced he has invested in a business run by the club’s former physios.

Gary Lewin and his cousin Colin Lewin have both served as first-team physiotherapist to the Gunners, with Gary was the physio between 1986 and 2008, when he joined England on a full-time basis. Colin took over and did the job until Arsene Wenger’s departure in 2018.

The pair have now set up a clinic together, and Ozil has given financial backing to the business.

He has been joined as investors by former team-mates Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech.

Writing on social media, the attacking midfielder said: “I am delighted to be part of the @TheLewin Clinic family from today as an official investor.

“I’ve known Colin since 2013 and always enjoyed working with him, and Gary has a huge reputation in the sports world.

“I’m excited to watch the clinic grow and help many people get back to their best so they can experience the joy of sport. ⁠ ⁠

“It’s good to be reunited with @aaronramsey and @PetrCech too as fellow investors 🙏🏼 Thanks for having me onboard @TheLewinClinic.”