Mesut Ozil invests in former Arsenal physios’ business
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has announced he has invested in a business run by the club’s former physios.
Gary Lewin and his cousin Colin Lewin have both served as first-team physiotherapist to the Gunners, with Gary was the physio between 1986 and 2008, when he joined England on a full-time basis. Colin took over and did the job until Arsene Wenger’s departure in 2018.
The pair have now set up a clinic together, and Ozil has given financial backing to the business.
He has been joined as investors by former team-mates Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech.
Writing on social media, the attacking midfielder said: “I am delighted to be part of the @TheLewin Clinic family from today as an official investor.
“I’ve known Colin since 2013 and always enjoyed working with him, and Gary has a huge reputation in the sports world.
“I’m excited to watch the clinic grow and help many people get back to their best so they can experience the joy of sport.
“It’s good to be reunited with @aaronramsey and @PetrCech too as fellow investors 🙏🏼 Thanks for having me onboard @TheLewinClinic.”
