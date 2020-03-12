Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss tests positive for coronavirus, squad in self-isolation

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners have closed their London Colney training ground after receiving news of Arteta’s test results.

Those who had close contact with Arteta recently will now self-isolate for a period of 14 days. A club statement confirmed that this will include the entire first-team squad and backroom staff.

Arteta said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Last night’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed because Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who had attended his side’s Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium on February 27, tested positive for coronavirus.

It now appears highly unlikely that this weekend’s fixture away at Brighton & Hove Albion will be able to go ahead, despite the Premier League having said earlier today that the upcoming round of fixtures will be played.

The prescribed period of self-isolation will also rule Arteta and the entire squad out of contention for the FA Cup quarter-final at Sheffield United, which is due to be played on Sunday, March 22.