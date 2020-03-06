Naby Keita’s brother killed in team bus crash

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita’s brother Almamy is among nine people killed in a team bus crash in his native Guinea, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Almamy was among the Etoile du Guinee squad travelling to a their first game of the season in the city of Kankan against Karfamoriyah.

The second division side were about a third of the way through their journey from the capital Conakry to the game when the accident happened.

There were 27 people on the bus, 22 players, four backroom staff and the driver. Nine have died while 18 have suffered injuries, some of which are serious.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta, Etoile du Guinee’s coach is among the survivors and says that the vehicle’s brakes failed as they came down a hill. The driver reportedly negotiated two corners without being able to slow down, but lost control on a third corner and crashed.

Liverpool have not yet commented on the reports. Keita himself referenced the bus crash in a social media post, but did not make mention of his brother being involved.

He said: “My sincerest condolences to the team Etoile Du Guinee and all of Guinean football. May their souls rest in peace, Amen. How sad.”