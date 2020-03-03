Pablo Mari reacts to making his Arsenal debut vs Portsmouth
Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari has been giving his thoughts on making his debut for the club.
The Spanish defender, aged 26, joined on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in January. He got his first taste of first-team football with the Gunners in last night’s FA Cup fifth round win over Portsmouth.
Writing on Instagram, the former Manchester City man said: “On to the next round of the #EmiratesFACup.
“Happy with the win and my debut for @arsenal. Huge team effort and great support from our fans! Let’s go Gunners!”
Mari started alongside David Luiz in defence and played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal recorded a 0-2 victory at Fratton Park.
