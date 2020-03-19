Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder dies aged 35

Ex-England Under-21 international Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35, his former club Cardiff City has announced.

Whittingham has passed away as a result of head injuries sustained when he fell down a flight of stairs at a pub in Barry, south Wales, on March 7.

He had been fighting for his life in hospital, but has now lost that battle.

Whittingham leaves behind a wife and young son.

The Bluebirds’ statement read: “It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

“We are heartbroken.

“The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

“The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

Whittingham started his career at Aston Villa, with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2002. He broke into the first-team a year later and went on to make 66 appearances for the Villans.

After loan spells at Burnley and Derby County, he joined Cardiff in January 2007.

He spent 10 years at the Welsh club, scoring 96 goals in 457 appearances. He left to join Blackburn Rovers when his contract expired in 2017.

After a season at Ewood Park, his contract was terminated in August 2018.