Photo: Alexandre Lacazette hits the exercise bike in his backyard
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been working out at home during the squad’s self-isolation following head coach Mikel Arteta’s coronavirus diagnosis.
The France international took his exercise bike into the backyard to do some pedalling and get some fresh air.
Lacazette shared a photo from his outdoor workout on his Twitter account.
In contrast to the behind-closed-doors vibe of recent football activity, the Gunners star had a willing spectator in the form of his dog, who just about crept into the frame.
He wrote: “Try to stay positive and healthy during this sad situation we are experiencing in the world right now.
“Hope you are all keeping well and making the most of StayAtHome.”
