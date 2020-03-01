Photo: Spurs star doing injury rehab in his homeland

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been undergoing his injury rehab in his native France.

Sissoko has been at Clairefontaine – base of the France national team – to work on his recovery from the knee injury he sustained in the defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The Spurs star’s whereabouts was revealed by Lyon and Norway women’s player Ada Hegerberg, who shared a photo of the pair together in the gym at Clairefontaine on Twitter.