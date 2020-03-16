Photos: Bruno Fernandes poses with Premier League player of the month award

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has posed with his trophy after being named Premier League player of the month for February.

The January signing from Sporting Lisbon was involved in three Premier League matches in his month in English football, finishing February with a goal and two assists.

Fernandes, aged 25, becomes the first United player to win the award since Marcus Rashford in January 2019.

You can see Fernandes posing for photos with his player of the month award in the images above and below.