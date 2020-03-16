Photos: Sead Kolasinac working out at home with Batman

Sead Kolasinac was expecting to miss a significant amount of football due to the shoulder injury he sustained against Everton last month.

As it stands, the Arsenal full-back looks set to be back to full fitness having missed only one Premier League game.

The coronavirus outbreak has reduced the number of fixtures for which Kolasinac has been unavailable, but it has also made the gym at London Colney out of bounds.

He has been forced to train at home, with only his lifesize Batman model for company.