Skip to main content

Photos: Victor Wanyama poses in Montreal Impact jersey after transfer from Tottenham

By
-

MLS side Montreal Impact have completed the signing of midfielder Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Kenya international, aged 28, finalised his move to Canada overnight. He will be coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

After the deal was announced, Wanyama pulled on an Impact jersey for the first time.

The former Southampton and Celtic anchorman man will wear the number 2 on his Impact shirt.

You can see him posing in his new kit in the photos and video footage below.