Photos: Victor Wanyama poses in Montreal Impact jersey after transfer from Tottenham

MLS side Montreal Impact have completed the signing of midfielder Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Kenya international, aged 28, finalised his move to Canada overnight. He will be coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

After the deal was announced, Wanyama pulled on an Impact jersey for the first time.

The former Southampton and Celtic anchorman man will wear the number 2 on his Impact shirt.

You can see him posing in his new kit in the photos and video footage below.

The Lion is coming to @MLS 🦁,I’m really happy to join an exciting club like @impactmontreal I believe the Saputo family ,@ThierryHenry and the management at @impactmontreal have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project .🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/GU4Kc2Dofm — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2020