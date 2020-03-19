Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for £51.5m move to Barcelona

Arsenal are resigned to losing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona this summer and are demanding a €55m (£51.5m) fee, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Aubameyang has been the Gunners’ standout player this season, scoring 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. He has 61 goals in 96 games since signing from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

But with the 30-year-old having rebuffed attempts to tie him down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are now preparing to sell him.

The report claims Barca will seek to agree personal terms with Aubameyang before making an approach to the Gunners, in the hope of driving down the asking price once they are certain the player wants to make the move to Camp Nou.

With Arsenal facing another season without Champions League football, they are hopeful he will.

Officials from the Catalan club are said to have held initial talks with Aubameyang’s camp in January after the severity of Luis Suarez’s current injury became clear.