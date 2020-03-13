Premier League suspended until April 4, Liverpool won’t be champions in March

Professional football in England has been cancelled until at least April 4.

The Premier League and EFL have agreed to suspend the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are plans in place to return to action in three weeks’ time, but a Premier League statement acknowledges that this could change.

News that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus prompted an emergency meeting this morning at which the decision to halt all fixtures was agreed.

A Premier League statement said: “Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.”

It added: “Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.”

The suspension means Premier League leaders Liverpool will no longer be able to secure the title before the end of March.

Needing two more wins to be crowned champions, the Reds had the opportunity to secure a first league title in 30 years by beating Everton this weekend and Crystal Palace the following week.