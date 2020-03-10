Raoul Moat and ex-Arsenal striker Alan Smith trending on Twitter due to bizarre LA Galaxy vs Chelsea celebrity FIFA 20 game

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has found himself trending on Twitter alongside murderer Raoul Moat and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal after footage of a bizarre FIFA 20 game went viral.

Two gamers created a celebrity game between LA Galaxy and Chelsea, with Moat and O’Neal playing up front for the Blues.

One of the creators provides a hilarious impersonation of Smith as co-commentator, providing excellent analysis as Chelsea winger Boris Johnson comes in off the right wing to find the net.