Spurs fans urge midfielder to go to bed after late night tweets

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been telling midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to go to bed after he was active on social media in the early hours of the morning.

The Argentina international stayed up late after yesterday’s 2-3 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, prompting some supporters to suggest that he should be sleeping with the FA Cup fifth round tie against Norwich City looming on Wednesday evening.

Go to bed we have a game on Wednesday 😅😂 — Adam (@TottenhamAdam) March 2, 2020

Why are you tweeting? — Ryan Watson (@ryanwatsonwords) March 2, 2020

gio go to bed. we got a game on wed. — Tristan Tardieu (@TTlads) March 2, 2020

The good news was that Lo Celso wasn’t falling out of a nightclub. Instead he had stayed up to watch his younger brother Francesco make his first-team debut for Rosario Central.

Francesco, aged 19, came off the bench in a 3-1 win, ironically against Arsenal de Sarandí.

The elder Lo Celso posted on Twitter to show he was glued to his TV.

Writing in Spanish, he said: “Everything you dreamed of until this moment and today came true! Every effort has its reward. Happy and proud of you.”