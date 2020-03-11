Spurs player reacts to Champions League exit (tweet and photo)

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has posted on social media to give his reaction to being eliminated from the Champions League.

With Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn all absent through injury, Alli was left to lead the line as last season’s finalists were knocked out by RB Leipzig following a 4-0 aggregate defeat in their last-16 tie.

After a 3-0 loss in the second leg in Germany on Tuesday evening confirmed a 4-0 aggregate defeat in the last-16 tie, Alli took to Twitter and Instagram to share his thoughts. Here’s what he had to say.