Star Wars but with coconuts: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson jokes about going a bit crazy during self-isolation
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has joked that a period of self-isolation might be taking its toll.
The Scotland captain created his own coronavirus meme. It seems Robertson might be going stir crazy after an extended period of staying at home and watching Netfix.
Writing on Twitter and deploying a gif from a recent Liverpool FC video, Robertson joked that when his wife asked what they should watch next he replied: “I’m thinking Star Wars… but with coconuts.”
The Reds are currently self-isolating during the Premier League’s suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
*When you’ve been in isolation for too long*— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 17, 2020
Wife: What shall we watch now?
Me: pic.twitter.com/8A87xVO4Kq