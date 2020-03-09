Steven Bergwijn injury update: Spurs star set for months on the sidelines

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Steven Bergwijn is expected to be out of action for several weeks on the sidelines due to a severe ankle sprain.

The north London club has given an update on an injury their January signing sustained in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Bergwijn played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor, but subsequently underwent scans on a twisted ankle he had suffered during the match.

Spurs’ statement read: “Following assessment and examination by our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprain to his left ankle during our match against Burnley.

“The Netherlands international will now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed.”

While the statement did not confirm when they expect Bergwijn to be back in action, their mention of a “significant sprain” and an “extended period or rehabilitation” suggests Tottenham fans may not see the former PSV Eindhoven man again this season.

The most severe ankle sprains can results in layoffs of up to three months, which would be well into the off-season.

Bergwijn’s injury further limits the attacking options available to head coach Jose Mourinho, with Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (fractured arm) already sidelined.

More to follow.