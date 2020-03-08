Tanguy Ndombele slammed by Jose Mourinho after Burnley game

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele faced strong criticism from head coach Jose Mourinho for his performance against Burnley in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

The north London club’s record signing started alongside teenager Oliver Skipp in midfield, but both were withdrawn at half-time with Mourinho complaining after the game that Spurs had no midfield in the first-half.

He told reporters: “In the first half we didn’t have a midfield.

“Of course I’m not speaking of Skipp because he’s a kid of 19 who’s played two hours in the last few days. I don’t criticise him at all.

“But I’m not going to run away and I have to say he [Ndombele] has had enough time to come to a different level.

“I know the Premier League is difficult, and some players take a long time to adapt to a different league.

“But a player with his potential has to give us more than he is giving us, especially when you see how Lucas, Lo Celso and those players are playing. I was expecting more in the first half from him.”

Ndombele had come under-fire from supporters in the wake of last weekend’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers after fan footage of his laboured attempts to track back and challenge a Wolves attack went viral.

Ndombele, aged 23, joined Spurs from Lyon for a £55m fee last summer. He scored on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in August, but has struggled to make a mark in his first season in English football.