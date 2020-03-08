Tottenham star celebrates reaching milestone

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli scored his 50th Premier League goal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Alli scored Spurs’ equaliser from the penalty spot at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

The goal mad him the youngest English midfielder to reach the milestone, two-and-a-half-years ahead of Frank Lampard, who was previously the quickest to 50 goals.

Alli took to social media to share a photo of him striking the penalty and putting a green tick emoji alongside confirmation that it was his 50th Premier League goal.