Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon donning full kit for West Ham clash on Friday night

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Ryan Sessegnon is taking on West Ham United’s Michail Antonio in a FIFA 20 game on Friday night.

Antonio took to social media to announce the most exciting fixture since coronavirus caused the cancellation of all professional football.

The Hammers forward revealed that the loser will deliver an apology while wearing full kit as a forfeit for their defeat.

Will 19-year-old Sessegnon’s youth be in his favour going into the big game? Or will 29-year-old’s Antonio’s decade of extra gaming experience give him the edge?