Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Atletico Madrid defeat

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media following last night’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The holders crashed out after a 2-4 aggregate defeat in their last-16 tie.

It was all quiet on social media in the immediate aftermath of the 2-3 (after extra time) loss at Anfield in the second leg, but the Reds’ players have now started to surface to share their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

We gave it everything. Thanks for the amazing support #YNWA pic.twitter.com/PD7LchSmB8 March 12, 2020

It hurts to go out this way but football always has its highs and lows. We gave it our all and I’m very proud of the effort from the team and the fans ❤️ We’ll stick together and become stronger #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sdzAw2X8VJ — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 12, 2020

That was a tough one to take, gutted to have lost after the way we played! The fans were incredible, we’re sorry we didn’t come through for you. So proud to be a part of this team and club! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/zctqi45OKz — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 12, 2020

Not the finish we wanted – but players & fans gave it everything till the end. I’m proud to be part of this great club #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ypKiXQNHLs — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 12, 2020