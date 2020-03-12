Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Atletico Madrid defeat

By
-

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media following last night’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The holders crashed out after a 2-4 aggregate defeat in their last-16 tie.

It was all quiet on social media in the immediate aftermath of the 2-3 (after extra time) loss at Anfield in the second leg, but the Reds’ players have now started to surface to share their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.