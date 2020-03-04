Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to defeat at Chelsea

Liverpool’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s FA Cup fifth round defeat at Chelsea.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley saw the Premier League leaders knocked out of the competition.

After a season in which they have barely tasted defeat, the Reds have now suffered back-to-back losses and three defeats in their last four games.

Writing on social media after last night’s game at Stamford Bridge, some of the Liverpool players acknowledged they had been below par.

It’s not been good enough from us the past couple of games but we’re going to keep putting in the hard work and come back better! The fans were incredible again. We’ll hopefully repay your support! pic.twitter.com/RhzUk94EQo March 3, 2020

We are disappointed but it's not about never falling, it's about ALWAYS STANDING UP 💪🏻🔴#ADR13N https://t.co/U5f7z3aNWc — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) March 3, 2020

Not our best performance but we’ll bounce back for sure 👊🏻 thanks to travelling fans 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/8b36JDSpvP — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) March 3, 2020