Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Derby County

Manchester United are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals following a comfortable 0-3 win over Derby County at Pride Park last night.

A rare goal from defender Luke Shaw, plus a brace from January loan signing Odion Ighalo, saw the Red Devils ease to victory against their Championship opponents.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game and progressing to the next round. Here’s what they had to say.

A good game tonight with Derby, we played well as a team and a great present on my birthday ‘.

From tomorrow, we start to think about the derby against Manchester City on Sunday, well done everyone for the great effort. March 5, 2020