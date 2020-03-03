Victor Wanyama: Spurs agree deal to sell midfielder to Montreal Impact

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Victor Wanyama to Montreal Impact.

The Kenya international is expected to finalise his move to the Major League Soccer side shortly.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in June 2016. He made 97 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Injuries have restricted the 28-year-old’s involvement in recent seasons. The former Celtic man made only 13 Premier League appearances last term and has appeared just four times in all competitions this season.

Among his new team-mates are former Spurs youth team player Luis Binks, aged 18, who joined the Impact last month after being on the books in north London since the age of six.

Former Barcelona, Roma and Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic is also on the Impact’s roster.

The Impact started the new MLS season with a 2-1 win over New England Revolution last weekend. They are also through to the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.