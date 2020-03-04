Victor Wanyama’s farewell message to Tottenham fans

Victor Wanyama has posted on social media to bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur supporters after completing a transfer to Montreal Impact.

The defensive midfielder, aged 28, joined the Major League Soccer side overnight. Shortly after his switch to Canada was confirmed, Wanyama wrote a public goodbye message to Spurs.

Writing on Twitter, the Kenya international said: “I want to thank @SpursOfficial fans for all the support over these past years.

“We have shared great times together from finishing 2nd in EPL to reaching the Champions League finals.

“I will always be grateful for having be able to play for @SpursOfficial.”

Wanyama joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016. He was initially a key figure in the Spurs midfield – particularly during his debut season at White Hart Lane – but, hampered by injury, had seen his role vastly reduced in the past two seasons.