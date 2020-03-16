Video: Alisson Becker shows you how to wash your hands

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has made a video showing you how to wash your hands properly amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazil international, who is a World Health Organisation ambassador, took the #SafeHands challenge by sharing a video of him giving his hands a thorough clean at his bathroom sink.

Alisson indulges in a little flourish, using his elbow to turn off the tap.

He challenged Marc Andre ter Stegen, Thiago Silva and Filipe Luis to create similar videos.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “COVID19@DrNataliaBecker and I are happy to answer @DrTedros call to join @WHO ‘s #SafeHands challenge. I challenge @mterstegen1@tsilva3@filipeluis.”