Video: Alisson Becker shows you how to wash your hands
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has made a video showing you how to wash your hands properly amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Brazil international, who is a World Health Organisation ambassador, took the #SafeHands challenge by sharing a video of him giving his hands a thorough clean at his bathroom sink.
Alisson indulges in a little flourish, using his elbow to turn off the tap.
He challenged Marc Andre ter Stegen, Thiago Silva and Filipe Luis to create similar videos.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “COVID19@DrNataliaBecker and I are happy to answer @DrTedros call to join @WHO ‘s #SafeHands challenge. I challenge @mterstegen1@tsilva3@filipeluis.”
