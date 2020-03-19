Video: Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic falls over doing keepy uppies

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic ended up flat on the floor while attempting to do keepy uppies.

The USA international posted the blooper to his TikTok account.

Pulisic was seemingly killing some time in his back garden during the Blues’ period of self-isolation.

He was showing off his skills for the camera when he inadvertently trod on the ball and was sent sprawling.

You can see the Chelsea star’s keepy uppies fail in the video below.