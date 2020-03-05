Video: Eric Dier climbs into the stand to confront Tottenham fan after Norwich defeat

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a supporter after last night’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City.

After Spurs lost a penalty shootout, Dier vaulted the advertising hoardings and clambered over rows of seats to remonstrate with a supporter.

Manager Jose Mourinho suggested Dier had raced to assist his younger brother, who was involved in an altercation over an insult from another fan.

You can see Dier’s dramatic intervention in the video footage below.

The moment Eric Dier confronted the Tottenham fan…#THFCpic.twitter.com/7OhraIAVtd — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier went to go find the ball after Lamela’s penalty. Fair play 👏 pic.twitter.com/sLtPN34fCX — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 5, 2020