Video: Gini Wijnaldum goal gets Liverpool back on level terms with Atletico Madrid

It’s all square on aggregate in Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum headed the Reds into the lead late in the first-half of this evening’s second leg at Anfield.

He headed down into the Anfield turf from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross, taking the ball high above Atletico keeper Jan Oblak’s reach and into the net.

Wijnaldum’s goal, which you can see in the video below, ties the scores at 1-1 on aggregate at half-time.