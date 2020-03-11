Video: Gini Wijnaldum goal gets Liverpool back on level terms with Atletico Madrid
It’s all square on aggregate in Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.
Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum headed the Reds into the lead late in the first-half of this evening’s second leg at Anfield.
He headed down into the Anfield turf from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross, taking the ball high above Atletico keeper Jan Oblak’s reach and into the net.
Wijnaldum’s goal, which you can see in the video below, ties the scores at 1-1 on aggregate at half-time.
Gini Wijnaldum LOVES a big goal!— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020
He always comes up trumps when Liverpool need him 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aGcWm8DIre