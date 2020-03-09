Video: Harry Kane kicking a ball on return to training

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has resumed outdoor training and started kicking a ball again for the first since sustaining a hamstring injury in January.

The England striker is still training alone as he continues his rehabilitation, but he is now working on grass.

He shared video footage on social media showing him putting in a shift on the training pitches at Hotspur Way.

Kane can be seen kicking a ball a couple of time. There’s no full power shooting yet, but it’s a start that Spurs and England fans will be relieved to see.