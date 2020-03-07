Video: James Milner on-pitch team talk ahead of Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vice-captain James Milner relished taking the armband for today’s victory over Bournemouth.
With captain Jordan Henderson sidelined through injury and Milner returning to the Premier League starting XI at left-back, the former Manchester City man skippered the Reds in their lunchtime game against the Cherries.
Milner set his stall from the warm-up, delivering a team talk to the rest of the side as they stretched on the Anfield turf.
He could be heard telling his team-mates: “Everything we do, highest tempo!”
You can see Milner’s team talk in the video below.
🗣 "Everything we do, highest tempo!"— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2020
Klopp's Lieutenant on the pitch!
Liverpool may be out of sight in the league but James Milner isn't about to let standards slip on his return the Premier League XI. pic.twitter.com/JhGX5mcmi3