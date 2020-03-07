Video: James Milner on-pitch team talk ahead of Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner relished taking the armband for today’s victory over Bournemouth.

With captain Jordan Henderson sidelined through injury and Milner returning to the Premier League starting XI at left-back, the former Manchester City man skippered the Reds in their lunchtime game against the Cherries.

Milner set his stall from the warm-up, delivering a team talk to the rest of the side as they stretched on the Anfield turf.

He could be heard telling his team-mates: “Everything we do, highest tempo!”

You can see Milner’s team talk in the video below.