Video: James Milner rationing his teabags for self-isolation

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has shared a video showing him rationing teabags ahead of a period of self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

The veteran midfielder, who still likes to get a laugh from the Boring Milner persona that was built before he joined social media, took inspiration from team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s video showing he had worked on a dance routine with pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards.

Milner is seen delving into a tea caddy to allocate a number of teabags to each day of the forthcoming week.

He wrote: “Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well – rationing the tea bags for the week #crazydays #somuchtogetonwith #notgotthemovestocompete.”