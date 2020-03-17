Video: James Milner trims his lawn with scissors

Fresh from rationing his tea bags for self-isolation, Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to trimming his garden law with scissors.

The Reds’ vice-captain is jokingly filling a period of self-isolation due to coronovirus by trimming his grass one blade at a time.

Milner shared a video showing him on his hands and knees with a ruler and a pair of scissors to make sure everything is in perfect order.

He wrote: “Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn… wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign.”

You can see Milner’s precision gardening antics in the video below.