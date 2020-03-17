Video: James Milner trims his lawn with scissors
Fresh from rationing his tea bags for self-isolation, Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to trimming his garden law with scissors.
The Reds’ vice-captain is jokingly filling a period of self-isolation due to coronovirus by trimming his grass one blade at a time.
Milner shared a video showing him on his hands and knees with a ruler and a pair of scissors to make sure everything is in perfect order.
He wrote: “Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn… wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign.”
You can see Milner’s precision gardening antics in the video below.
Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn… wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020