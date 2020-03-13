Video: Lone Man Utd fan chanting during LASK game

Manchester United’s 0-5 away win over LASK in last night’s Europa League last-16 first leg was officially played behind closed door.

But one United man seemingly refused to miss out on the opportunity to watch his team in action.

The lone supporter could be heard chanting, “We love United, we do,’ during a lull in proceedings in Austria.

As the match stopped for a player to receive medical treatment, the United chant could be heard echoing around the otherwise quiet stadium.

You can hear the chant in the video below.