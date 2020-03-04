Video: Marcus Rashford learning sign language

It’s not all lounging in the physio room for Marcus Rashford as he recovers from his back injury.

No, the Manchester United has started learning sign language.

Rashford is judging a poetry competition for children with hearing loss and needs to get up to speed with signing to ensure he can do that fairly.

You can see the England international taking his first sign language lesson, alongside BBC Breakfast report Sally Nugent, in the video footage below.

Rashford proved to be a bit of a whizz then it came to picking up the alphabet, but it didn’t all come naturally.