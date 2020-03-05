Video: Odion Ighalo scores for Man Utd at Derby

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has scored for the second time in a week in this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Derby County.

The Nigerian doubled United’s lead in the 41st minute after Luke Shaw had earlier opened the scoring.

Shaw turned creator to drive towards the Rams’ penalty area, before playing the ball into Ighalo, who bundled his way through the defence to find enough space to apply the finish.

You can see the goal in the video below.