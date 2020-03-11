Video: Roberto Firmino goal gives Liverpool the lead vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool briefly took the lead in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid courtesy of a Roberto Firmino goal in extra time.

The Brazilian forward put the Reds 2-0 up on the night with an extra-time goal.

Firmino headed in tapped in from close range after his own header had rebounded off the post.

It was Firmino’s first goal at Anfield of 2020. While it appeared to have come at the perfect time, it has since been usurped by an Atletico goal that will currently send the Spanish side through on away goals.

You can see Firmino’s goal in the video below.