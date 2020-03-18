Virgil van Dijk sends coronavirus message

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has posted his response to the coronavirus pandemic on social media.

The Netherlands international – a formidable presence at the heart of the Reds’ defence this season – has sought to provide a positive message of solidarity.

He wrote: “I just wanted to send a message to say I hope everyone is doing OK in these difficult times.

“We must all look after each other in what is tough circumstances for everyone across the whole world. Please stay safe.

“We will be back! You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Van Dijk opted to use a photo of him in Netherlands kit rather than in action for the Reds. It is not clear whether yesterday’s postponement of Euro 2020 prompted his tweet.