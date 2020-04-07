Jose Mourinho breaks coronavirus rules to train Tottenham players

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has broken the government’s coronavirus rules to hold a makeshift training session with some of his players.

Mourinho trained a group including club record signing Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common, north London. You can see the group gathered in the photo above.

Video footage also showed Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon running around the same park in close proximity to each other – seemingly much closer than the two-metre guidelines for social distancing.

The pair live in the same block of apartments and could very loosely be considered part of the same household.

A Spurs spokesperson said: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

The north London club did not comment on Mourinho’s involvement, but The Sun claims he had intended to hold a fitness session only with Ndombele, which would still be in breach of the rules, and that other players had happened across the impromptu training.

You can see the footage of Sanchez and Sessegnon jogging together in the video below.