Spurs confirm Heung-min Son is doing military service

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that forward Heung-min Son is undertaking military service in his native South Korea.

There were rumours in recent days that Son has returned to his homeland to undertake the mandatory service during the Premier League’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs have now confirmed that is the case and that the 27-year-old will start his military service later this month.

Son returned to South Korea at the end of March and is currently in quarantine. Once he is free to leave quarantine, he will join the South Korean military for four weeks.

He is due to return to London in May after concluding his service. That plan is likely to depend on the coronavirus situation in the UK at that stage.

Son has been sidelined with a fractured arm since his match-winning display in the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on February 16.

Tottenham’s statement says he remains in regular contact with their medical team as he recovers from the injury.